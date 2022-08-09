27-year-old lady jailed 10years for killing boyfriend over grasscutter soup

A 27-year-old lady at Abessim in the Sunyani Municipality of the Bono Region, Madam Hilda Asumani Embro Tuesday July 27, 2022 broke down in tears when the Sunyani Circuit Court presided over by Her Ladyship Justice Mavis Ekua Andoh sentenced her to 10 years imprisonment in hard labour.

The sentence was handed down on the lady who also doubles as a hairdresser after finding her guilty of murder.

She was charged for stabbing her boyfriend, Prince Yaw Aboagye to death over grasscutter soup.

According to police facts, the duo have been in a relationship for about six years.

The reports said the lovebirds were engaging in petty quarrels over alleged cheating by the man.

Hilda seized Prince’s phone leading to a fight but were separated by their co-tenant.

Police sources indicated that the two lovebirds engaged in another fight after the man refused to share with the lady a grass cutter meal that he was enjoying one Monday evening.

The lady got angry and stabbed the boyfriend with scissors. The boyfriend sustained multiple wounds on his neck and chin. Prince was rushed to the hospital but died few moments after he was admitted.