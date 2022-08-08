National Security needs cleansing with parazone; it's saddled with rot — Adam Bonaa

08.08.2022 LISTEN

A Security Analyst, Dr Adam Bonaa has welcomed the changes in leadership at the National Security and the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) by the President.

In his view, it took the president soo long to make those changes especially at the National Security which he said has been plagued with massive corruption.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Friday August 5 announced the appointment Mr Edward Asomani as the new National Security Coordinator .

Until his appointment, Mr Asomani, was the Deputy National Security Coordinator . This was contained in a statement signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency Mr Eugene Arhin on Friday August 5.

The confirmation of his appointment is subject to the receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the National Security Council, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission .

The National Security Coordinator Amb. Maj Gen (Rtd) Francis Adu-Amanfoh, according to the statement, has been reassigned with effect from Monday August 8th, 2022 to act as Special Advisor to the President for the Accra Initiative.

The Accra Initiative was launched in September 2017 by Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana and Togo in response to growing insecurity linked to violent extremism in the region.

The President has also appointed Nana Attobrah Quaicoe to act, with effect from Monday 8th August 2022 as Director-General of of the NIB.

“Confirmation of his appointment also being subject to the receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the National Security Council, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission ,” the statement stressed.

This comes after Mr Akufo-Addo appointed Mr Kwaku Domfeh as Ambassador-designate to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Commenting on this on the mid day news on TV3, Saturday August 6, Dr Adam Bonaa said “The National Security needs to be swept or cleaned with a parazone because there are a lot of rots that go on there. I am just surprised that it has taken the president this long to come to this realization that some of us have been talking about .

“As far as I am concerned, we haven’t seen this before, usually we seen just one person retiring or someone doing something.

“But I can tell you that a lot of things are taking place and have taken place, most of it started from the foremost intelligence agency, the National Security. So I am not surprised.”

—3news.com