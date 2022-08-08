Help restore peace in Bawku – Akufo-Addo charges Mamprugu Overlord

08.08.2022 LISTEN

President Nana Akufo-Addo has appealed to the Overlord of the Mamprugu traditional area, and President of the North East Regional House of Chiefs, Naa Bohagu Mahami Sheriga to help restore lasting peace in Bawku.

Nana Akufo-Addo says the persistent violence and killings in the Bawku traditional area are unacceptable and must end.

The President was speaking in Nalerigu as part of his tour of the North East Region.

“Mahami was very instrumental among the three eminent chiefs in bringing us to have peace in Dagbon and I know he is also going to be instrumental in making sure that we get peace in Bawku”.

Recent tensions in Bawku have led to several persons being wounded, with some losing their lives.

The recent tensions can be traced to December 27, 2021, when there was gunfire in parts of the town after attempts to perform the final funeral rites of a Chief who died about 41 years ago.

The violence resulted in a curfew being placed on the entire township, a ban on smock-wearing, and a ban on the use of motorbikes.

Though calm has been restored in Bawku, various stakeholders are appealing to factions in the conflicts to resort to non-violent ways of resolving their differences.

The government engaged the National Peace Council to find a lasting solution to the disturbances that have characterized Bawku

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has also urged the feuding factions in the Bawku chieftaincy dispute to ceasefire and dialogue.