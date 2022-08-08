Joe Jackson pushes for review of Free SHS; insists gov’t must stop partisanship, take hard decisions

Business Executive and Consultant, Joe Jackson is in support of calls for a review of the Free Senior High School (SHS) programme.

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has since 2017 been implementing the Free SHS programme in fulfilment of a campaign promise that was big on the lips of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the run-up to the 2016 general elections.

Despite its success in the last five years, the programme has also been faced with a lot of challenges.

In the midst of the economic hardships in the country, there have been calls for the government to review the programme for it to be sustainable.

Speaking to 3FM in an interview on Monday, June 8, Joe Jackson has admonished the government to heed to the advise.

According to him, leaders must put aside partisanship and take decisions that will push the country to develop and move forward.

“Pray that our leaders will stop the partisanship and take the hard decisions to move the country forward. It’s time to review the free SHS. We have hit rock bottom,” Joe Jackson shared.

As confirmed by Ken Ofori-Atta, the Free SHS programme is constantly being looked at by the government.

Speaking to Joy News, he said ”Review is constantly on the table, and it is just to make sure that proper education is given, wastage is eliminated, and it gives us value for money.

“As a government, we are always looking for value for money.”