I've no issue using the Ghana Card as a voter ID — Mahama Ayariga

Mahama Ayariga

Mahama Ayariga, former Youth and Sports Minister in former President Mahama's administration and Member of Parliament (MP) for Bawku Central has taken a different stance on the Ghana card being used as voter ID.

The MP believes it is possible to use the card in place of a voter card arguing that there is no law prohibiting the Electoral Commission (EC) from doing so.

Mr. Ayariga stated on Citi FM's 'Big Issue' that the Ghana Card contains all of the information required by the EC.

“The law doesn’t say we cannot change it [the card used to vote]. We can change it to say if you have a Ghana Card, the Electoral Commission should recognise that for the purposes of voting because the same information that you are going to give to get a Ghana Card is the same information that the Electoral Commission would be asking for,” he noted.

As a result, he said, “As we speak, I personally don’t have a problem with saying if you have a Ghana card, just go to the polling station and show it to the EC and vote.”

The legislator also bemoaned the difficulty and waste of productive time in joining queues before receiving those two separate cards. He urged the NIA to collaborate with the EC to make it a single card.

“Why should I struggle to get a Ghana Card and after that go and struggle to get a voter ID Card? They know how to carry out a registration exercise within a short period. The National Identification Authority should liaise with them,” he said.

However, he added that “They (EC) cannot insist that I must get a Ghana Card before I come and get a voter identity card. I don’t think that this is constitutionally right.”

The Electoral Commission presented a CI to Parliament requesting the Ghana card be made the only document required for a person to be registered onto the voter's register.

Many people have opposed this, particularly the opposition NDC, arguing that the latest move by the EC is a ploy to disenfranchise many eligible voters and rig the 2024 elections in favour of the ruling NPP.