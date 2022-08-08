Making a law to use only Ghana cards for voter registration a farce — Martin Kpebu

Martin Kpebu, a private legal practitioner has joined the chorus of citizens who oppose the use of Ghana cards as the sole requirement for voter registration ahead of the 2024 elections.

Making the Ghana cards the sole requirement for voter registration, he said, would be a travesty.

Speaking on 'The Big Issue,' which was aired on Accra-based Citi FM monitored by Modernghana News, the lawyer stated that such legislation can only be implemented after the card has been in the system for about a decade.

After which, he added, the EC can be confident that many Ghanaians have it.

“Perhaps we can roll out a programme, maybe over 10 years, but today to make a law... it is a farce. It is just not possible," he said.

He believes there are millions of Ghanaians who do not have a Ghana card — suggesting the use of the guarantor system to get more people to register.

"This guarantor system has worked and worked overtime... the guarantee system has never been a major national issue," he suggested.

This comes after the EC presented to Parliament a draft CI titled Public Elections (Registration of Voters) Regulations, 2021 to regulate voter registration.

The EC’s bill, if passed into law by Parliament will allow the Ghana Card as the sole requirement for eligible voters to register.

The decision to make the Ghana card the sole requirement for voters' registration, according to the EC, was taken at an Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting with representatives of all political parties.

But the opposition NDC has denied knowledge of the decision to use the Ghana card for the elections.