Kwame Sefa Kayi's daughter bagged Academic City's best graduating student in communication Art

Fafa Kayi, daughter of Peace FM's broadcaster, Kwame Sefa Kayi has won best graduating student in communication art.

Miss Fafa bagged her award during the graduation ceremony at the Academic City University College on Saturday, August 6.

With excitement, her mother, Sefa Kayi’s wife, a renowned Ghanaian actress and producer Irene Opare, posted a video of herself, the chairman general and their daughter in the dancing mood.

She posted it on her official account with the caption, “My Joy @fafakayi____ I love you Congratulations winning the Best student in communication Art @acitygh #congrats #congratulations #acadamiccity #loveyou” with Kizz Daniels’ “Buga” titled track playing in the background."

Social media has been flooded with congratulatory messages.

Many Ghanaians extended their congratulations to Miss Fafa Kayi as shown below.