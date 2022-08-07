Sanja Nanja pledges support for ‘Child Parliament’ project

The Member of Parliament for the Atebubu-Amantin constituency, Hon. Sanja Nanja has pledged his support for a ‘child parliament’ project in his constituency.

The project undertaken by the Atebubu-Amantin municipal office of the National Commission For Civic Education with funding from World Vision Ghana is aimed at imparting onto the children drawn mainly from first and second year pupils in junior high schools in the municipality, the workings of parliamentary democracy as well as the functions and importance of the legislative body.

According to Mr. Patrick Tampugre the municipal director of the Commission, it also seeks to imbibe in them the art of public speaking, lobbying skills, and advocacy especially on issues affecting child well-being in their communities.

Addressing the child-parliamentarians at an inaugural ceremony in Atebubu, the MP urged them to take the opportunity to study the duties of a Member of Parliament to help address some of the misconceptions that go with the functions of that office.

He praised World Vision Ghana for the numerous interventions in the municipality over the years and called for adequate resources for the NCCE to enable it better execute its mandate.

Hon. Sanja Nanja made a cash donation for the refreshment of the children.

A representative of World Vision Ghana, Mr. Michael Clottey said the ‘child parliament’ concept is in tandem with the focus of his outfit which is to ensure the wellbeing of children.

He said as the non-governmental organization gets ready to exit the municipality, it is concerned with the sustainability of the gains it has made hence the decision to fund the project which he hoped will help children advocate for the necessary resources and facilities that will make life a bit more comfortable for their communities especially children.

The forty member house deliberated on the issue of child marriage looking specifically at the causes, effects and remedies after which they took an oath of office administered by Hon. Gariba Issa who deputized for the municipal director of education.

Present were Mr. Eric Boakye who represented the immediate past Member of Parliament for the constituency Hon. Kofi Amoakohene, Mr. Abdul Aziz Suglo Toyibu, Planning Officer of the municipal assembly who stood in for the Chief Executive and a number of teachers.