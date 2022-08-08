ModernGhana logo
Fire destroys rubber manufacturing factory and church building at Kronom

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
08.08.2022 LISTEN

Fire has razed four houses including a rubber manufacturing factory at Kronom-Kyerease in the Suame Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

A church building which was near the factory was destroyed by the inferno.

The house where the fire reportedly began, according to report was an eight bedroom house which was turned into a rubber manufacturing factory.

The unfortunate incident occurred in the afternoon of Saturday, August 6, 2022.

The landlords and residents could not salvage any property from the inferno.

Four fire tenders were not enough to douse the fire after three hours.

“I was attending church service when I received a call that our house was on fire, and I had to rush here. I have lost everything," an eyewitness stated.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established but some tenants pointed fingers at the activities of the rubber factory.

