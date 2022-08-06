UG management condemns clash between Commonwealth, Mensah Sarbah hall students

The University of Ghana (UG) has condemned the clash between students of Commonwealth and Mensah Sarbah Halls on Saturday evening.

In a statement, it said efforts to identify the perpetrators are ongoing, and those found culpable of breaking national laws or University regulations, will be appropriately sanctioned.”

“Management assures the University community of its resolve to ensure that academic work and other activities proceed without hindrance, and of its commitment to safeguarding peace and stability on all campuses of the University,” the statement added.

Reports indicated that the Legon police have picked up some students in connection with the clash.

A bust of John Mensah Sarbah, situated outside the Mensah Sarbah Hall, was stolen.

The SRC Union Building sign board and newly renovated SRC notice board were also destroyed after last night's Commonwealth, Mensah Sarbah Hall clash.

Find below the full statement

NOTICE: CLASHES BETWEEN STUDENTS OF COMMONWEALTH AND MENSAH SARBAH HALLS

Management of the University has noted with concern, yet another series of clashes between students of Commonwealth and Mensah Sarbah Halls, which occurred late in the evening of Friday August 5th, and in the early morning hours of Saturday August 6th, 2022.

Management condemns these needless acts of violence that have led to injuries and destruction of property, and calls on students of the two Halls to immediately halt any planned continuation of these acts.

Efforts to identify the perpetrators are ongoing, and those found culpable of breaking national laws or University regulations, will be appropriately sanctioned.

Management assures the University community of its resolve to ensure that academic work and other activities proceed without hindrance, and of its commitment to safeguarding peace and stability on all campuses of the University.

Emelia Agyei-Mensah (Mrs.)

Registrar

—citinewsroom