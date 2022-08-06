ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

11 fire service personnel dismissed over recruitment fraud, absenteesm

Headlines 11 fire service personnel dismissed over recruitment fraud, absenteesm
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has dismissed 11 of its men for various infractions, including vacation of post and recruitment fraud.

The dismissed officers included two senior and nine junior officers and were stationed actors in various regional and district commands.

In a statement, the service assured of its commitment to uphold disciplinary standards and shall take appropriate action against recalcitrant officers.

“The service would like to assure the general public of its commitment to uphold the highest disciplinary standards and shall always take appropriate disciplinary action against recalcitrant officers.”

86202273605-8dt2xkjwvq-86202271231-2firestatement

—citinewsroom

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
UG management condemns clash between Commonwealth, Mensah Sarbah hall students
06.08.2022 | Headlines
UG: Vandals vandalise Vikings’ hall, burn car, ransack statue as two halls engage in brutal free-for-all fight
06.08.2022 | Headlines
Because a mine is in Akyem doesn’t mean Akyems should work there even when they don’t qualify – GMWU Chairman
06.08.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Advertise Here

body-container-line