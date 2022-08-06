11 fire service personnel dismissed over recruitment fraud, absenteesm

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has dismissed 11 of its men for various infractions, including vacation of post and recruitment fraud.

The dismissed officers included two senior and nine junior officers and were stationed actors in various regional and district commands.

In a statement, the service assured of its commitment to uphold disciplinary standards and shall take appropriate action against recalcitrant officers.

“The service would like to assure the general public of its commitment to uphold the highest disciplinary standards and shall always take appropriate disciplinary action against recalcitrant officers.”

—citinewsroom