Law students should boycott School of Law entrance exams – US lawyer

Prof. Kwaku Asare, a US-based lawyer, has asked law students to boycott the Ghana School of Law exams amid reports of the undertaking they are being made to sign for the exam.

Speaking on The Big Issue, he urged students to defend their LLB degrees.

“They can do so by boycotting this entrance examination,” Prof. Asare said.

“They should say we want to go to our schools to be educated, or we want to educate ourselves and take the Bar exams.”

Prof. Asare also said the deans of law schools should also back their students by reinforcing the value of LLB degrees.

He believes the LLB should qualify graduates to take the Bar exam without entrance assessments to the School of Law.

“The deans should defend their degrees and insist that the students are immediately eligible to sit for the Bar exams.

Prof. Asare is generally against the monopoly for producing lawyers the Ghana School of Law has.

“Monopolies constrict output. Monopolies destroy value. Monopolies have no incentive to improve,” he stressed.

He maintains that the General Legal Council is denying the youth the opportunity to become lawyers to live their dream.”

The undertaking prepared by the General Legal Council is reported to have asked prospective students to sign an undertaking which bars them from requesting a re-mark of their papers or a review of their marks.

It says: “the decision of the General Legal Council in respect of the published results of the Entrance Examination shall be final. No request for re-marking of scripts, re-tallying of scores or review or marks shall be accepted.”

