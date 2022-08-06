A/R: Police interdict two officers after death of suspect in custody

Two Police officers have landed in trouble in the Ashanti Region following the death of a suspect while in custody.

The two officers include Sgt. Isaac Amponsah Broni [No.44908 G/Sgt.] and Const. Solomon Yeboah [No.55453 G/Const].

They have been interdicted to allow investigation into the circumstances that led to the death of a suspect who was under detention at the Abrafo-Kokoben Police Station in the Ashanti Region.

Reports indicate that the deceased was arrested on August 4 after he was allegedly manhandled. He collapsed while in Police custody and was rushed to the hospital for medical care.

Unfortunately, he passed on and his body was subsequently deposited at the Komfo Anolwe Teaching Hospital for preservation and autopsy.

Amid tension in Abrafo-Kokoben after the incident, the Ashanti Regional Police Commander has led a delegation to visit the family of the deceased and urged them to remain calm as the investigation into the incident continues.

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police has also spoken with the bereaved family and assured them of a thorough investigation into the matter.

Residents of Abrafo-Kokoben and Tabre communities have also been urged to remain calm.