GhanaCard registration process vigorous to detect unqualified persons - NIA

The registration process for the GhanaCard is vigorous done to detect persons who are not qualified from taking part in the exercise yet make the attempt to obtain the card, Head of Corporate Affairs at the National Identification Authority (NIA) Dr Abdul-Ganiyu, has said.

He also stated that unqualified persons who manage to go through the exercise and obtain the card are identified and made to face the law.

Dr Ganiyu said these on the Key Points on TV3 Saturday August 6.

“The system is so rigorous that we are able to detect person who should not get the car,” he said.

He added “the margin of error is very small.”

Regarding unqualified persons who managed to obtain the cards and were identified, he said “a lot of cases are being investigated.”

For his part, the Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber of Telecommunications, Mr Ken Ashigbey, said the government must resource the NIA to ensure that it is able to take the GhanaCard registration exercise close to Ghanaians.

This, in his view, will enable more Ghanaians to register and obtain their cards.

“The NIA must be given the resources to be able to take the registration close to the citizens,” Mr Ashigbey said on the same show.

The NIA earlier promised to take registration a step closer to Ghanaians in households and densely populated areas.

The Authority says this is part of efforts to get a large chunk of the populace registered for the cards, popularly known as Ghana Cards.

Speaking on Ghana Tonight on TV3 on Monday, August 1, Executive Secretary of NIA Professor Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah said his outfit will continue to register Ghanaians – about 3 million per estimate – as part of its mandate.

Prof Attafuah said additional registration points will be opened to serve those who are yet to be enrolled onto the scheme.

“We are going to increase and deepen the possibilities within budgetary allocation,” he told host Alfred Ocansey.

“We have household registration facility, we have institutional registration facilities and we have premium registration facilities in addition to our offices that are operational.”

—3news.com|Ghana