Covid-19 spreads easier than Marburg but we must keep an eye on all — Titus Beyuo

General Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Dr Titus Beyuo has said public education on the Marburg and Monkeypox outbreaks in Ghana must be taken a step higher.

Apart from the public education, he said, the infection must be contained immediately in the areas that have been detected in order to avoid spread.

Speaking on the Key Points on TV3, Saturday August 6, he said “public education is needed, let’s contain it where it is, do the necessary contact tracing, provide the personal protective equipment.”

He added “Covid spreads easily than Marburg, but we must keep our eyes on all. Monkeypox spread like Covid but not as deadly.”

Ghana has recorded its first death of Monkeypox since the outbreak of the disease in the country.

The case, confirmed in the Upper East Region on Friday, July 22, tested positive at the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) after suspicion.

“This is the first confirmed case in the region,” Upper East Regional Director of Health Services Dr. Emmanuel Kofi Dzotsi said in a statement over the weekend.

“The confirmed case was seen on the 22nd July, 2022 at the Upper East Regional Hospital , with a history of fever and skin rash.

“Unfortunately, the [patient] died on 26th July 2022.

“Samples were taken on the 22nd of July 2022 for confirmation at the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research in Accra. We received feedback on the 28th of July, 2022, indicating the sample tested positive for the Monkeypox disease.”

—3news.com