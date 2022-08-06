Gender Minister-designates charged to deliver

Deputy Ranking Member on the Gender and Children Committee of Parliament, Betty Krosbi Mensah has charged the President's nominees to the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection to focus on delivering on the core mandate of the ministry.

According to her, policies such as the School feeding programme, promotion of equality and inclusiveness and the re-introduction and passage of the Affirmative Action bill should be immediate priorities for the Minister-designate and her Deputy.

The President nominated Lariba Abudu as a substantive minister and Francisca Oteng as Deputy in a move that restructures the leadership of the Ministry after the dismissal of Sarah Adwoa Safo.

Speaking to Citi News, Betty Krosbi Mensah expressed confidence in the ability of the two to deliver.

“Hopefully, most of the issues about policies meant to alleviate challenges concerning gender, children and social protection would be addressed. So I am very happy. When it comes to Hon. Lariba who has been a Deputy Minister for the same sector, I know she is privy to all the pertinent issues that have been discussed at various stakeholders’ engagements. For the two women nominated, I am very certain that they will deliver to the excitement to many of us.”

These nominations came after the President revoked the appointment of Sarah Adwoa Safo, who has been absent from work for an extended period.

The Appointments Committee of Parliament will hold hearings for the nominees before the House resumes from recess.

Such nominations according to the Constitution are subject to the prior approval of Parliament.

Parliament will approve or disapprove the report of the Appointments Committee when the House resumes from recess.

—citinewsroom