Kojo Oppong Nkrumah secures scholarship for a brilliant but needy constituent

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ofoase/Ayirebi constituency and Minister for Information, has extended a charitable hand to a brilliant but needy student.

According to the Minister, Serwaa, age 21, obtained 4As and 4Bs in her West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) last year, 2021.

Unfortunately, her poor family was unable to secure admission for her to attend her dream school, KNUST.

“I met 21-year-old Serwaa, a super brilliant SHS graduate who chalked 4As and 4Bs in her WASSCE last year. Unfortunately, she couldn't enter KNUST due to cost constraints and also missed my scholarship window,” he revealed.

The Minister continues in a Facebook post on Friday, August 5, monitored by Modernghana News that the Kotokuom-based lady has now been awarded a scholarship through his scholarship scheme to pursue 4-year education.

“The leadership of Kotokuom drew our attention to her situation and thankfully our Education Trust Fund has just underwritten her 4-year university education. I pray she excels and becomes a pillar to assist Kotokuom and Ofoase/Ayirebi in the very near future,” he wrote.

Check his full post as shown below:

The most memorable part of my recess tours of Ofoase/Ayirebi occurred in Akim Kotokuom.

I met 21-year-old Serwaa, a super brilliant SHS graduate who chalked 4As and 4Bs in her WASSCE last year. Unfortunately, she couldn't enter KNUST due to cost constraints and also missed my scholarship window.

The leadership of Kotokuom drew our attention to her situation and thankfully our Education Trust Fund has just underwritten her 4-year university education. I pray she excels and becomes a pillar to assist Kotokuom and Ofoase/Ayirebi in the very near future.

Go Girl!!

Go Ofoase/Ayirebi!!