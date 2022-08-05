'Pray for him, no heartbreak trumps this' - Kwadwo Oppong Nkrumah as he consoles Bernard Avle

05.08.2022 LISTEN

Ghanaians woke up to the shocking news of the demise of Mrs. Justine Avle, the wife of Bernard Koku Avle, the General Manager of Citi FM and Citi TV.

In reaction to the tragic news, Kwadwo Oppong Nkrumah, Minister of Information and Member of Parliament (MP) for Ofoasie Ayirebi, expressed his condolences.

On Thursday, August 4, the former journalist acknowledged the pain of losing a wife in a tweet monitored by Modernghana News.

Mr. Oppong Nkrumah asked Mr. Avle's relatives to watch over him and pray for his comfort.

“Spent some time with koku this afternoon. No heartbreak trumps this. Please say a prayer for strength for him and the kids,” his tweet reads.

Mrs Avle wife died on the evening of Wednesday, August 3.

The award-winning journalist, Mr. Avle host of the Citi Breakfast Show on Citi FM and Point of View Show on Citi TV, married Justine in 2011.

They have five kids; four boys and a girl.

The last girl is only a few months old and was breastfeeding.