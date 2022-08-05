C/R: Two robbers sentenced to 30 years imprisonment with hard labour

05.08.2022 LISTEN

Two robbers have been sentenced to spend 30 years in prison with hard labour.

The two robbers including Sumaila Nketia and Kwabena Nyameke were arrested by the Police at Abesewa, a suburb of Dunkwa-On-Offin in the Central Region.

After being found guilty of various robberies, the two have been handed 20 and 10 years jail terms in hard labour respectively.

The convicts, Sumaila Nketia alias Last Two and Kwabena Nyameke alias Kalilu were arrested following a police intelligence-driven investigation and operation.

The convicts have been on the police wanted list for multiple robberies in the Dunkwa-On-Offin municipality and its environs.

Victims of five separate robbery attacks came forward to identify them and some stolen properties of the victims have been retrieved.

There are several robbery cases currently against them before the courts.

One of such cases was decided on August 3, 2022, leading to their conviction and subsequent sentencing.

In an official police statement confirming the sentencing, it says it commends the Central Regional Police Commander and his team for the investigation, arrest and successful prosecution of the case.

“In line with our new standard operating procedure, the faces of these persons have been shown since they are now convicts and no longer suspects.

“We would like to assure the public that the Police will continue to fight crime and bring criminals to justice,” a police statement said on Friday, August 5.