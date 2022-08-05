Group to stage 'Miisim' demo in Tamale on August 20 over economic hardship

The coalition of progressive forces in Northern Ghana (COP-Northern Ghana) is planning a mammoth, but peaceful, demonstration (MIISIM DEMO) in Tamale on the 20th August 2022.

Broadly, the demonstration is against economic hardships and misgovernance in Ghana. The specific grievances of misgovernance and mismanagement of the economy that the demonstration seeks to bring to the attention of government for redress include:

Unbearable costs of food, fuel, electricity, transportation, water, rent, etc

High cost of farming inputs (fertilizer, seeds, tractors, etc),

Massive and grand corruption eating away human development.

Declining incomes and collapsing businesses.

Ballooning national debt, putting generations yet to be born in debt peonage.

Heightened insecurity in the country (e.g., brazen armed robbery and signs of terrorism on the horizon);

Egregious human rights abuses such as the killings of journalists and innocent Ghanaians (e.g., Ahmed Sualey, Kaaka Macho, and six others during the 2020 elections);

Treatment of citizens with contempt by government appointees (e.g., flaunting ill-gotten wealth in their faces of poor Ghanaians with their profligate lifestyles);

Obscene inequities in the conditions of service of public servants (e.g., huge ex-gratia of article 71 office holders, relative to the pittances paid to other public servants as social security).

MIISIM Demo is a non-partisan civic engagement, and the organisers hope to mobilise several thousands of Ghanaians in the northern part of the country – encompassing a cross section of the society; namely, teachers unions, nurses, farmers, market women, welders, tailors, artisans, driver unions, youth, politicians, civil servants and academics – to protest against the abovementioned misgovernance and mismanagement of the economy by the government of President Akuffo-Addo and Alhaji Dr Mahamadu Bawumia.

Don’t be a passive citizen. Be politically active and participate in this important demonstration. We are citizens, not Spectators.

DI MIIYA!!! GAM GAM!!!

Prof. Jasper Abembia Ayelazuno

Chairperson, Planning and Organizing Committee