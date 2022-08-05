ModernGhana logo
W/R: Samreboi youth protest over bad roads

Clad in red and black armbands, concerned youth of Samreboi in the Western Region, today, Friday, 5th August demonstrated over bad roads in the town.

The demonstration which started from Aboi fie taxi station through the principal street of Samreboi saw hundreds of residents participate with a call on relevant authorities to fix their roads.

With inscriptions such as “we produce cocoa to finance Ghana, give us our roads, our share of cocoa roads have been moved to the city, year of roads but we are not having good roads” the angry residents said they will block any movement of goods from the community to the cities until their roads are fixed.

Source: Classfmonline.com

