ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

'It looks like internal party positions are now for sale, using money to enslave people' — Kufuor laments

Headlines Former President John Agyekum Kufuor
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Former President John Agyekum Kufuor

Ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor has expressed concern about how the credibility of internal political party elections and general elections are destroyed with vote buying.

According to him, current events indicate that political positions are reserved for the highest bidder.

Modernghana News monitored his recorded interview which was aired on Thursday, August 4 on the 'Ghana Tonight' show in which the statesman said “Currently, it seems if you want to have a say or to offer yourself for service you must also have tons of money to buy your way.”

Mr Kufour noted that the electorate should be allowed to vote freely without financial inducements.

“It is a social challenge and ideally, it should engage the thought processes of the entire society, especially in the institutions of high learning, among the professionals, among the business class, everybody should be concerned to think through,” he urged.

He adds “Yes you invest to do something but you don’t put money out to facilitate the enslavement of man. If you want to catch a flow, let's say you use corn, once you grab it, what do you do with it? You finish it.”

Referring to the late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie aka Sir John’s popular statement 'fear delegates,” the former President stressed, “The late Sir John is credited having said, fear delegates [but] why should we fear delegates? The delegates really know that they are coming to exercise their right of choice to pursue a vision that should be truly honourable and beneficial to society generally. It looks like the whole thing has come out for sale.”

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
NET2, Kweku Annan's one-sided ‘forgery’, ‘criminal conduct’ story on late Controller & Accountant Genera’s estate ‘unprofessional’ – NMC
05.08.2022 | Headlines
My message will resonate with the youth – NPP flagbearer hopeful Kwabena Agyapong insists
05.08.2022 | Headlines
The equal split of parliamentary seats a clarion call, warning to politicians — Kufuor
05.08.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Advertise Here

body-container-line