My message will resonate with the youth – NPP flagbearer hopeful Kwabena Agyapong insists

Mr. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong

A former General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong has indicated that he is geared up to become the presidential candidate of the party for the 2024 general elections.

According to him, he has a dream to become President of Ghana and plans to contest as flagbearer of the NPP in 2024.

Speaking to Citi TV in an interview on August 3, Mr. Kwabena Agyapong said when the time is right he will come out with a message which will resonate with the youth.

He said he is ready and will immediately file for the flagbearership once the NPP opens nomination.

“Today, I want to make it clear. As soon as the party allows for nominations to be filed for the flagbearer of the party, I will file.

“The party has rules and regulations, and we don’t need to jump the gun and when the time comes, you will know the warmth of the youth because my message resonates with them,” the former NPP General Secretary said.

Mr. Kwabena Agyapong is confident that the youth will see in him the hope of the NPPs tradition after working to gain experience under all the leaderships of the party

If cleared to contest, it is likely the former NPP General Secretary will compete with Alan Kyerematen, Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and some others during the party’s primaries in the run-up to the 2024 general elections.