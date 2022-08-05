Ablakwa awards 8-year-old winner of Volta Regional reading competition scholarship up to University

The winner of the Volta Regional Reading Competition, Sameilia Mekporsigbe has paid a visit to the Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

The 8-year-old class 3 pupil of the Battor DA Priimary School was accompanied by a delegation led by the North Tongu Constituency Director of Education, Isabella Regina Ayimey.

Ms Mekporsigbe won the competition sponsored by the USAID Learning Initiative when she emerged the best from the circuit, district and regional level.

She competed with 17 other district champions and will represent the Volta Region at the national level.

The North Tongu MP presented Ms Mekporsigbe with a Samsung Tablet plus free internet connectivity and a wide array of e-reading collections to enable her prepare for the competition.

He also handed her an amount of GHS3000 to aid her preparations for the national reading competition in Accra.

The class 3 pupil has also been placed on the MP’s scholarship programme for additional academic assistance till she graduates from the university

Source: classfmonline.com