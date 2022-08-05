Position yourself and take advantage of TVET Voucher program — Twum-Ampofo urges institutions

Deputy Minister for Education in charge of TVET, Gifty Twum-Ampofo has visited Technical and Vocational schools partaking in the ongoing final examination in the Eastern region.

The examination which started last Monday, 1st August, 2022 is expected to be completed on 24th August, 2022.

The visit was to offer the deputy minister the opportunity to assess the progress of the exercise and also challenges that needs redress to make the examination successful.

Technical and Vocational final year students across the country are currently participating in the final year examination being organised by WAEC.

Hon. Twum-Ampofo who is also the Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North constituency was of the view her visit will also afford her the opportunity to have a chit chat with both students, teachers and invigilators.

She advised students to revise what they have been taught in school and remain focus in order to come out with flying colours.

She again, cautioned students against examination irregularities that can adversely have a toll on their future as far as their academic performance is concerned.

The deputy minister urged heads of TVET institutions to position themselves well to benefit from the TVET Voucher project initiated to support such schools.

"There are many opportunities made available by Government that you can benefit from after your WASSCE so you must be focused and ensure you pass well to enjoy the benefits," Hon. Gifty Twum-Ampofo stressed.

However, heads of some private Technical/Vocational institutions expressed worry at the low admission rates they are experiencing due to the Free SHS policy by Government.

They complained that most students who were initially interested in technical and vocational education have all chosen to rather admit into senior high schools just to enjoy the free education programme.

Meanwhile, candidates taking part in the WASSCE were grateful for the visit of the Deputy Minister and MP and pledged to study hard to come out successful.