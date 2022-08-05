Driver of truck in accident that claimed 12 lives on Cape Coast-Takoradi Highway arrested

05.08.2022 LISTEN

The Ghana Police Service is continuing with its investigations into the fatal accident on the Cape Coast-Takoradi highway.

The fatal accident occurred on August 3 at Eduagyei Village when a Dad Flat Body Articulated Truck No. GM 2670-12 collided with an oncoming Toyota Hiace mini bus No. WR 1347-17.

The driver and 11 passengers on board the Toyota Hiace vehicle sadly were subsequently all confirmed dead by a medical officer at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.

Accused of careless driving leading to the accident, Dad Flat Body Articulated Truck, Paul Kwah who was behind the wheel has been arrested.

“The Central Regional Police Command has arrested Paul Kwah, the driver in charge of an articulated truck which was involved in a fatal motor accident on 3rd August 2022, at Eduagyei Village on the Cape Coast-Takoradi highway.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that, suspect driver, Paul Kwah, was driving a Dad Flat Body Articulated Truck No. GM 2670-12, loaded with 850 bags of cement from Takoradi to Accra. On reaching Eduagyei village, he carelessly overtook some vehicles and collided head on with an oncoming Toyota Hiace mini bus No. WR 1347-17,” part of a press release on the official Facebook page of the Police Service reads.

Meanwhile, one female passenger who survived the accident is responding to treatment at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.

The Police are working with the families of the deceased to assist in identifying the victims of the accident.

“While we commiserate with the affected families, we continue to entreat all road users to be disciplined, responsible, and demonstrate a sense of humanity and adhere to road regulations in order to avoid such preventable accidents,” the Police release concludes.