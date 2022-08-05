Interdict Duadaso SHS headteacher over exam malpractice — EduWatch

An Education Think Tank, Africa Education Watch, is calling on the Ghana Education Service (GES) to immediately interdict the headmaster of the Duadaso Senior High Technical School in the Bono Region, Peterson Aning and some staff for engaging in examination malpractices.

In an investigative piece by Corruption Watch, it was revealed that the headmaster and staff of the school allegedly connived with invigilators to supervise grand cheating by candidates of the 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Speaking to Citi News, the Executive Director of the Education Think Tank, Kofi Asare said the actions constitute a breach of the code of ethics of the GES hence its call for a full-scale probe into the matter.

“We saw headmasters lead a team of teachers engaging in corruption, writing answers for students and dictating for students to write in the full glare of teachers and invigilators.”

Africa Education Watch also urged the GES to close down the All for Christ Senior High Technical School in the Bono Region for a similar offence.

Mr. Asare said the school “has gained notoriety for being the hub of examination malpractice in Ghana.”

“I think it is time that the education service activates its powers… and close down the school,” he said.

Mr. Asare further warned that the “continued existence of that school is inimical to the interests of the Ghanaian public.”

“We want to impress on WAEC to withdraw or to permanently revoke the licence or centre accreditation for All For Christ Senior High School.”

By Citi Newsroom