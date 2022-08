05.08.2022 LISTEN

A former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Harona Esseku has died.

The NPP stalwart died on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

Mr. Esseku was a Minister of Transport and Communications in the Second Republic.

A brief statement from his family said, “burial and funeral arrangements will be announced later."

He died at age 88.

—Citi Newsroom