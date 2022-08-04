Lady’s mother makes shocking revelation about couple found dead in their home at Abuakwa Maakro

Lydia Boakye Benson, mother of the deceased woman, Ernestina Gyaama Boakye

The family of the lady who died mysteriously with her husband at Abuakwa Maakro in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality of the Ashanti Region have made shocking revelation about the deceased.

According to them, their daughter, Ernestina Gyaama Boakye known as Ernestina Jackson, now deceased, renounced his family two years ago when she returned from the Netherlands.

The mother of the deceased woman, Lydia Boakye Benson in an exclusive interview with this reporter on Thursday, August 4, 2022, disclosed that her daughter told her she wouldn't want to have anything to do with the extended family again.

"She told us two years ago that, she has adopted her nuclear family, that's her husband and two children as the only family she has and so therefore wouldn't have anything to do with her extended family.

"That was the last time I saw my daughter and her family," she stated.

She added, "All this while, I was made to believe that my daughter was leaving in the Netherlands with her family not knowing she was staying in a rented apartment at Abuakwa.

"I only got to know about my daughter's stay in Ghana after she was found dead in her room."

Madam Lydia Boakye Benson told this reporter that it had been the most difficult moment in her life after she finally found out that her eldest daughter who was supposedly leaving in the Netherlands had indeed died mysteriously.

Background

The Police at Abuakwa in the Ashanti Region on August 3, 2022 begun investigating circumstances that led a man to keep his wife’s dead body in their home for some months.

The man’s body according to police was also discovered in the family’s bathroom, sitting on the toilet.

Two children of the couple, aged 11 and 13 were also rescued in an unconscious state.

They were in a locked room in the house.

The family has been identified as the Jacksons who lived in a rented apartment at Abuakwa Maakro, in the Atwima Nwabiagya District of the Ashanti Region.

The family is said to have relocated from the Netherlands about seven years ago to Ghana