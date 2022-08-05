Principal of Bawku Technical Institute breaks silence over students rampage

The Principal of Bawku Technical Institute in the Bawku Municipality of the Upper East Region, Francis A. Achaw has broken silence over the riot by students of the school.

He described as unfortunate the incident the saw several properties of the school vandalised by the students.

According to him, all the allegations the students have levelled against him are false.

He noted that students spew falsehood to cover up their uncultured behaviour.

The Principal indicated that the students staged the riot after the invigilators supervising the ongoing examination refused to allow them enter the exam hall with foreign materials.

Mr Francis Achaw has also denied claims by the students that the lighting systems on the campus were faulty.

According to him, before the starting of the exams, some faulty lights were fixed. He added that intelligence-gathering revealed that the students were removing the bulbs.

On complaints of the insufficient food in the dining hall, he admitted blaming the situation on the general food shortages that have hit SHSs across the country.

The Principal of the school, the Municipal Director of Education and the Divisional Police Commander on Tuesday had to flee the campus after the disgruntled students pelted stones.

The angry students vandalised four vehicles, a library, a senior housemate bungalow, a dining hall, the teachers' common room, the Principal fencing wall, veronica buckets, pipes, satellite discs, street lights, bulbs, notice board, planted maize farm and among others.