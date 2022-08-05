Founders’ Day: Let's emulate the selfless patriotism of the Big Six — NPP

05.08.2022 LISTEN

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is urging Ghanaians to be patriotic towards the revitalization of the country's socioeconomic development.

The party is pleading with Ghanaians to learn from the selfless and patriotic lifestyles exhibited by the founding fathers, the Big Six.

As part of the Founders’ Day celebration today, August 4, the ruling NPP through its Chief Scribe, Lawyer Justin Frimpong Koduah, affectionately called JFK issued the statement to mark the day.

The statement noted, “The Party also entreats all Ghanaians to emulate particularly, the selfless patriotism of members of the Big Six, who suffered imprisonment, persecution, and harassment in their quest for a free and independent country.”

It continues “If we can boldly call ourselves Ghanaians; if we can vote and choose for ourselves the leaders we want, then we should know that others sacrificed for the freedom we enjoy today. The onus, therefore, lies on us, to make sacrifices in making our country a better place for future generations and ourselves.”

The statement reiterated that “The NPP, therefore, takes this opportunity to appeal to Ghanaians to inculcate the spirit of patriotism and to support the efforts of Government in reviving the country's economy following the devastating impacts of the COVID-19 and the Russo-Ukrainian war on the global economy.”

Read a full copy of the statement as shown below: