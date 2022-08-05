Zebilla: A bilingual lawyer laid to rest at Tilli

A burial service was held on 30th July for the late John Apam Akparibo Esq, a bilingual lawyer, at the forecourt of his ancestral home at Tilli, in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region.

The lawyer passed on at his residence in Tilli on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 after battling ill health.

The late John Apam Akparibo served as a French interpreter at Nigeria High Commission/Embassy in 1979.

In 1981, Akparibo entered the University of Ghana, Legon to read law and was called to the Bar between 1987 and 1989.

He served as a Judge in many courts in Ghana and was later a secretary to Ghana Bar Association. He resigned and relocated to Kumasi where he in 2004 established his Gaskiya Chambers.

He contested the Zebilla constituency parliamentary seat in 2000 in the Bawku West District but lost the election and proceeded to continue his private practice. As a lawyer, John stood for the poor by making sure justice was for all. He was a successful lawyer and had won most of his cases in Court.

In a sermon at his burial grounds, Very Rev. Fr. Lawrence Azure, Vicar General of Navrongo-Bolgatanga Diocese urged all sympathisers to lead good lives that would make an impact on others.

Tears swelled up in the eyes of many mourners when Rev's sister Hellen Akparibo, his niece, broke down in tears when the casket was lowered down the grave. Her aunties and colleague reverend sisters held and consoled her.

In attendance were Revered fathers within the Bolgatanga-Navrongo diocese, Members of Parliament, former DCEs, heads of departments, old students of Bawku senior secondary and Navrongo and among others.