Awutu Bereku: NIA officer injured while trying to arrest Ghana card extortionists

An official of the National Identification Authority (NIA) official at Awutu Bereku in the Central Region has sustained injuries in the arm after he attempted to prevent a Nigerian national and his Ghanaian accomplice, Nicholas Odoom from duping people.

The two are alleged to have been extorting monies from applicants who join long queues in the name of helping them acquire their Ghana cards.

According to the injured NIA official, Richard Ekow France, the Authority had received numerous complaints of some individuals extorting monies from applicants in the name of helping them acquire their Ghana cards.

Ekow France says the individuals demand between GH¢20 to GH¢50 from applications.

“I only got wind of the activities of these individuals this morning that they extort monies from prospective Ghana cardholders in the name of helping them secure the card. We quickly invited the gentleman and questioned him about his activities. We managed to refund the monies but in an attempt to hand him over to the police he pushed me and I hit my hand into a glass substance and sustained injuries”, the NIA official Richard Ekow France told Citi News.

The two suspects are currently in the grips of the Awutu Bereku Police Command after the Police were called in to arrest them.

—citinewsroom