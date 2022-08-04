Community durbar organized at Mantse Agbonaa to promote TVET

The Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET) has organized a one-day community durbar at James Town around the Central Business District of Accra.

Recognizing the role of effective communications in improving the perception of citizenry about Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and its associated role of skills development in Ghana the Commission for TVET launched the MyTVET campaign to change the negative perceptions about TVET in Ghana and to increase enrolment in Technical and Vocational Institutions in Ghana.

The campaign’s objective is to inspire world-class excellence in skills development and to introduce the youth to a variety of skilled careers, using such tools as the National Skills Competition, TVET clubs in Junior High Schools, Career Guidance Counselling and the use of TVET Ambassadors and Role Models.

The Community durbar was organized on Tuesday, 26th March, 2022to among other things explain the activities of CTVET to the community, promote TVET to parents, students and opinion leaders and also to create awareness about the ongoing Ghana Jobs and Skills Project being implemented by the Commission.

CTVET was established by the Education Regulatory Bodies ACT 2020(ACT 1023) to regulate, promote and administer technical and vocational education and training, for transformation and innovation for sustainable development in Ghana.

In a speech read on behalf of the Director General of CTVET, Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah by Mr. Albert Opare, Head of Corporate Affairs for CTVET, he indicated, “government over the years has made significant investment in TVET because it is part of His Excellency the President’s vision of industrializing Ghana. The commission was set up to ensure that duplicity in the TVET sector is curtailed among other things, and also to ensure the progress being made in the sector is sustained”.

Mr. Opare added that, “Skills acquisition today holds a great importance in societies the world over particularly following the global employment crisis that has shaken our world. Young people are drivers of change and must be fully engaged in decisions affecting their future. This is why the Commission for TVET is organizing this event to provide a platform for the community to be informed about what the government is doing in the TVET space and also build relevant connections and networks to ensure that our collective objectives are realized.”

He further added that, “the government of Ghana has commenced the implementation of the Ghana Jobs and Skills Project. This project seeks to expedite the development of competency-based training curricula on the National TVET Qualification Framework for 100 trades/professions from level one (1) (National Proficiency 1) to level five (5) (Higher National Diploma) as well as training some 25,000 beneficiaries. It will also seek to implement the Ghana Labour Market Information System, and upgrade of district public employment centres and services. Overall, the project is expected to create between 199,500 to 252,000 jobs in the country over the next five years.