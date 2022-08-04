Zebilla residents appeal to highway authority for speed ramps to tackle pedestrian kockdowns

Residents of Tilli, Zebilla and Kobori townships on the main Bolga-Bawku-Pulmakom highway in the Upper East Region are appealing to the Ghana Highway Authority for speed ramps to curb pedestrian knockdowns.

With about 30 people knocked down within a spate of one year, resulting in deaths and various degrees of injury the residents say authorities must not waste time.

The residents hit the streets with drumming and dancing to register their displeasure over the needless deaths caused by speeding vehicles and motorbikes in the township.

The demonstrators later presented their petition to the District Chief Executive, Alhaji Issahaku Ahmed Tahiru at his office.

The DCE assured the demonstrators and the residents of making sure the speed ramps are fixed to save lives.

According to the agitated residents, although blocking the road remains the only option for them, they have been restrained from taking such an action for now.

Narrating their frustrations to Modernghana News, the Kusaug Youth for Development leader, Jonas Azurago, said there have been numerous knockdowns recorded in the town including children.

He said those who have lost their lives prematurely might have lived to become useful future leaders to society. "It could be me or you and so let's all appeal to the highways for urgent solutions," he added.

Jonas Azurago, however, applauded the past and present governments for fixing the Bolga Bawku-Pulmakom road.

A midwife of Zebilla government hospital, Esther Aluguni, wants urgent intervention from the authority. According to her, there is no day without cases of accidents recorded at the hospital as a result of overspeeding. She also wants children under 15 years to be banned from riding motorbikes due to the lack of speed ramps in the area.

She bemoaned the speed at which cars move when approaching the township. According to her, cars are supposed to be moving at 50km/h when approaching the town but that has not been the situation. She indicated that vehicles move on top speed in the town.

Another resident, Simon Anyagre, said the Bawku West District whip up its road safety effort of making sure cars, motorbikes and 'Mahama can dos' are cleared on the shoulders.

According to him, they take over the shoulders making the road very narrow and difficult for vehicles to move freely.