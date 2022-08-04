Instead of delivering effectively to 'break the 8', you're rather spoiling things that will send NPP packing — Prof. Gyampo jabs Akufo-Addo

Professor Ransford Gyampo, a political science lecturer at the University of Ghana (UG) has expressed dissatisfaction with the Akufo-Addo administration's handling of the current economic situation in the country.

He said instead of working hard to secure their "breaking the 8" slogan, the NPP government is doing things that will send them packing.

Prof. Gyampo in a Facebook post seen by Modernghana News on Wednesday, August 3 stated, “Publicly, a few paint an impression that a certain EIGHT is gonna be broken but in reality, they are focused more on “packing” rather than governing in a manner that sacrifices the quest for legacy in governance.”

According to Prof. Gyampo, the real issue should not be "breaking the 8" but how to solve the country's problems.

“It’s not about breaking any EIGHT, and it’s not about packing for a possible exit. It’s about governing well and effectively discharging tasks reposed for the benefit of posterity,” said Prof. Gyampo

He continues “How have others handled a situation like the one we have on hand? Our leaders have travelled and have seen it all.”

“A little bit of selflessness would do for our development and leave a great legacy,” he stressed.

