Immigration vehicle kills woman at Michel Camp

1 HOUR AGO

Information available to this portal indicates that a woman has been knocked down to death by a vehicle belonging to the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS).

The incident occurred Thursday August 4, 2022 around the Ammunition Base Depot of the First Batallion of Infantry, Michel Camp in the Kpone-Katamansu District.

The woman was said to have died after she was hit by a speeding Nissan pick up van belonging to Ghana Immigration Service with registration number GI 266 on the Tema-Akosombo highway.

Meanwhile, police personnel are currently at the scene to commence investigation into the matter and to ease traffic.

---DGN online

