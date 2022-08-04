ModernGhana logo
Portions of Flower pot-Spintex road to be blocked for the construction of an overpass from Friday

Motorists who ply the flower pot roundabout on the Spintex stretch to the motorway will from Friday, August 5 experience some interruption in traffic flow.

According to the Department of Urban Roads, there will be an alternation of vehicular movement on the stretch to pave way for the construction of an overpass in the area.

The Acting Director of the Department of Urban Roads, Ing James Amoo-Gottfried, in a statement urged all road users to follow traffic management measures that will be put in place.

