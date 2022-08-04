Release our laptops after deducting our money or we strike — Basic School Teachers warn Education Ministry

Concerned Basic School Teachers Association (CBSTA) are threatening to embark on a strike action.

The association in a press release is demanding the Ministry of Education to release their laptops to them after deducting money from their salary since last year.

“Even though it left with few days to vacation, we the concerned basic teachers association (CBSTA) across the public schools in the country is sending a strong warning to the government especially the Ministry of Education and Ghana Education Service as a matter of urgency to release our much-awaited laptops to us or face our wrath,” parts of a press release issued by the association reads.

Members of the Basic School Teachers Association are unhappy some few teachers have received their laptops while many after a year, are yet to be supplied.

“We are sounding a word of caution to the government to release our laptop to us immediately or face our wrath. It is long overdue.

“We the concerned basic teachers association do not believe its a scam and so we want our laptop as a matter of urgency,” the release from the association signed by convener Steven Akpokli Agbagba reads.

Below is a copy of the release:

PRESS RELEASE

STRIKE LOOMING BY BASIC SCHOOL TEACHERS ASSOCIATION (CBSTA) OVER LONG-AWAITED LAPTOP.

Even though it left with few days to vacation, we the concerned basic teachers association(CBSTA) across the public schools in the country is sending a strong warning to the government especially the Ministry of Education and Ghana Education Service as a matter of urgency to release our much-awaited laptops to us or face our wrath.

If it will be recalled, the government has deducted GHC509.55 represented 30% as the cost of the laptop since last year to add 70% to it to procure one teacher one laptop policy for teachers.

In barely a year, all basic teachers are not given their laptops as promised. And as if the deductions made from our salary were insignificant from others, theirs were long supplied leaving us without any concern.

It become so worrying that we the basic teachers seems scammed since nothing basically could be heard from the government concerning the distribution of the laptops. The union leaders equally kept mute over this important issue. And only God knows why but if they were compromised then they must prepare for this battle from us.

We are sounding a word of caution to the government to release our laptop to us immediately or face our wrath. It is long overdue.

We the concerned basic teachers association do not believe its a scam and so we want our laptop as a matter of urgency.

Steven Akpokli Agbagba

Convener (0244331194)

Esther Boateng

(Secretary)

Mohammed Mahmoud

(Member)

Teye Godwin

(Member)

Adam Lariba

(Member?