Ghana’s problem is wicked leadership; there is no hope under current gov’t – Prof. Gyampo

Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana (UG), Legon, Prof. Ransford Gyampo says there appears to be no hope for Ghanaians at a time when the ruling party is focused on 'breaking the eight' to retain power.

In a statement, Prof. Gyampo believes Ghana has suffered and continues to suffer because of wicked leadership.

“The problem in Ghana is wicked leadership. Our political elites have service passports and they‘ve all traveled before. They’ve seen how others have developed their countries. But have hidden under the cloak of public ignorance about what pertains elsewhere, to do little or nothing for us.

“There was a lot of hope as evidenced in the outcome of the 2016 elections. But there appear to be hopelessness now, with virtually every appointee preparing to survive after possible exit, while still nursing some infinitesimal hope of keeping on,” Prof. Ransford Gyampo notes in a statement.

According to him, even the 'breaking the 8' agenda of the ruling party is not with best intention.

He urges government to displays some selflessness and put the collective interest of the country first.

“It’s about governing well and effectively discharging tasks reposed for the benefit of posterity.

“How have others handled a situation like the one we have on hand? Our leaders have traveled and have seen it all.

“A little bit of selflessness would do for our development and leave a great legacy,” Prof. Ransford Gyampo adds in his statement.

Read the full statement below:

