Births And Deaths Registry Audit Committee inaugurated

A Five-Member Audit Committee of the Births and Deaths Registry (BDR) has been inaugurated with a call on members to ensure that the Registry upholds high standards in the performance of its functions.

A Deputy Minister for Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development (MLGDRD), Hon Osei Bonsu Amoah, who made the call said the Committee was to ensure that the Registry stayed relevant and competitive in the discharge of its mandate.

The BDR Audit Committee is chaired by Mr. Kena Ofori-Atta , a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants Ghana (ICA) and former Chief Internal Auditor at the Ghana Post.

Other members are Mr. Quatada Nashiru Mohammed, Internal Audit Agency, Mr. Kwame Atsiavor, Institute of Chartered Accountants (Ghana), Mr. Nicholas Osei-Bonsu, Deputy Director -BDR and Mr. Baron Nii Marte-Martey, Administrator-BDR.

The rest included; Madam Henrietta Lamptey, Acting Registrar,-BDR, Mr. Kofi Afrifa Agyen, Head of Accounts- BDR, Saint Patrick Agbenafa, Head, Internal Audit- BDR and Aneesa Naa- Angeley Tronou, Secretary who are all co-opted members on the committee.

Hon. Osei Bonsu Amoah in his inaugural address after members have been taken through the various oaths, including the oaths of office and secrecy by the Deputy Director General, Internal Audit Agency (IAA), Mr. William Offei-Mensah, congratulated and thanked them for putting their services at the disposal of the BDR and to the country at large.

He charged the committee to live up to the role of fulfilling the responsibilities in Section 86(1) of the Public Financial Act, Public Financial Regulations 2019, LI 2378, the Public Procurement Act, 2016 (Act 914 )as amended and the guidelines for effective functioning of Audit Committees and applicable financial laws.

He added that “What is critical for us is that, there are high expectations from the Minister for Finance and MLGDRD, IAA and ICA; you are therefore expected to play your role in order to curtail audit infractions."

He commended the IAA for the good work they are doing to ensure the agency plays an effective role in ensuring public accountability and efficient use of state resources.

Mr. Kena Ofori-Atta, the Committee Chair in an acceptance address on behalf of the members, pledged the full assurance of the team to put up their best to work to add value to the operations of the BDR by providing the necessary oversight of financial reporting processes, audit processes and the organisation’s system of internal controls and compliance with laws and regulations.

Present at the inaugural ceremony were; the Chief Director of MLGDRD, Madam Marian W. A. Kpakpah, the Deputy Director General, IAA, Mr. William Offei-Mensah, the Acting Registrar, Madam Henrietta Lamptey and the outgone Audit Committee Members of the BDR.