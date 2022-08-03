C/R: Police arrest preacher for sodomising teenage boy at Gomoa

An evangelist could spend years behind bars following an accusation that he has sexually abused a teenage boy at Gomoa in the Central Region.

The preacher identified as Frederick Darko has been arrested by the Gomoa Nyanyano police for sodomising a 15-year-old boy.

A 37-year-old evangelist from the information gathered is a self-styled man of God who is well-known in his community.

Sources have disclosed that a few years ago, he sought permission from the parents of the victim to stay with him.

However, in the last two years, he has reportedly been abusing the teenager sexually.

The victim according to reports disclosed that he could not come forward earlier to expose the suspect because he had been threatened that he would die.

After finally gathering the courage to report his ordeal to his mother after recently falling ill, Evangelist Frederick Darko has been arrested as the Police conduct an investigation into the matter.

Evangelist Frederick Darko will be arraigned before the Ofaakor circuit court on Friday, August 5.