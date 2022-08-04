C/R: 14 dead in head-on collision at Ayensudo

All but one passengers on-board a bus travelling from Kumasi to Takoradi in the Western Region are feared dead after a head-on collision at Ayensudo in the Central Region.

The 14 out of 15 passengers died instantly on Wednesday afternoon when the bus they were travelling in collided head-on with a truck loaded with cement.

Eyewitnesses told 3news.com that the truck with registration number GM 2670-12 was overtaking other vehicles at a point on the highway engulfed in smoke due to a near-by bush burning.

Richard Karikari told 3news.com‘s Kwame Karkarba that the truck driver, who took to his heels after the accident, may have been blinded by the smoke.

He is said to have run his truck straight into the Takoradi-bound bus, which had 15 passengers aboard.

The only survivor, a female, is said to have been rushed to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital for emergency care.

The Elmina Command of the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) immediately deployed officers to the scene to ensure free flow of traffic.

Source: 3news.com|Ghana