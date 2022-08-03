Court cages 8 suspects who attacked teacher at Anyinasin Methodist JHS

03.08.2022 LISTEN

The Akim Tafo Magistrate Court has remanded into police custody eight out of the 10 suspects arrested for attacking a teacher of the Anyinasin Methodist Junior High School in the Abuakwa North Municipality of the Eastern Region.

All the 10 suspects and a 45-year-old drug seller, Kwasi Gyentu Darkwah who were put before the court presided over by Her Worship Josephine Akyaa Dwamena without legal counsel pleaded guilty to separate charges of conspiracy to commit crime to wit threat of harm, being on premises for unlawful purposes and possession of restricted drugs without lawful authority.

Parents of the accused persons 8 and 9, 17-year-old Annor Benjamin, a student of WBM Zion Senior High School and 17-year-old Tiboah Addo Samuel, student of Koforidua SECTECH were made to sign a bond to provide the accused persons in deferred sentencing since they are juveniles.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Abuakwa North, Alhaji Umar Bondinga who was present in court spoke to Citi News after the hearing.

“So far as the issue has come to the law court, the case lies in the bosom of the judge. The judge has given a ruling that the parents of the juveniles must produce them on the next adjourned date, which is on the 9th, but the adults have been remanded.”

Alhaji Umar Bondinga who doubles as the Chairman of MUSEC further indicated that this will serve as a deterrent to other youth in the municipality, and called on parents to help train their wards to be of good behaviour.

“The thugs had no business harassing the teachers. Some of the teachers are traumatized. They are saying they can’t teach again and can’t live in the community again. The traditional authorities have said that they will take good care of them.”

A gang from the community forced a male teacher to kneel and apologise for punishing the students.

The teacher reportedly disciplined some students for misconduct on July 24, 2022.

The students are believed to have complained to a gang in the community, who then attacked the teacher in the evening while on his way home.

Other teachers in the school were also allegedly threatened following the incident.

