Aheto-Tsegah blames Bawku, Bolga Tech Institutes rampage on lack of proper communication

A former Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Charles Aheto-Tsegah has said the disturbances that occurred at Bawku and Bolgatanga Technical Institutes should be blamed on the absence of proper communication between management and the student body.

The rampaging students of the Institutes on Tuesday August 2 justified their action after they complained about inadequate food supplies, poor lighting, ventilation and strict invigilation during their final examination.

A student leader at Bawku Technical Institute, Isaac Apambere, told TV3 that “Since our first year till date, no sporting activities for us, most schools have been going for inter-schools and inter-houses but ever since we came here, we have never participated in any of them.

“Our food, when you go, there is no quality and quantity, if it is not quality at least let it be quantity so that we can also eat and be satisfied.”

Reacting to this issue on the Ghana Tonight show with Alfred Ocansey on TV3 Tuesday August 32, Mr Aheto Tsegah said “the line of communications between the school and students seem to be broken down.

“It is important for us to begin to look at these things. It has become evident that there has been a breakdown of communications.”

