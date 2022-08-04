Kpando Police investigate threats on Journalists

Kpando Police is investigating threats on journalists by some youths in the constituency.

This follows a communique issued by the National Democratic Congress suspending political activities in the party at Kpando.

The letter issued by the party and signed by the Deputy General Secretary, Peter Boamah Otokunor demanded that branch elections in the Kpando Constituency be put on hold.

This was to help the party put in place a task force to supervise the elections following complaints by feuding parties.

For this reason, journalists and panelists on July 30 discussed the matter on Akpini radio's Morning Show.

Not satisfied by the comments passed on the show, some youths in the constituency decided to plot an attack on the host Wisdom Antwi and other colleagues as well as Mr. John Paul Adaunty, a panelist.

The plot on a WhatsApp platform to threaten those on Akpini radio got leaked.

Following this, a report was lodged at the police and John Paul Adaunty was made to write his statement. The case was subsequently referred to the Criminal Investigations Department.

Some were suggesting on the WhatsApp platform that those on the radio should be ambushed and taught a lesson.

For some time now, some youth of the party in the constituency have been resorting to taking the laws into their hands in resolving problems.

Speaking to journalists about the issue, a lady who spoke on anonymity said the hoodlums created the supposed youth group on WhatsApp to propagate hatred and secularism.

She urged party leaders to intervene to bring sanity among the youth leaders who are destroying the party. What surprises her is that there are responsible adults on the platform.

She lamented “I really want to know who they're supposed paymasters/anchor is at the national headquarters or even amongst the regional executives. Because they're too bold in their evil ways.”

Another teacher said he was removed from the platform because he spoke against their evil ways.

He said, “Sure, these guys are too toxic for the party. Vile propaganda cannot stand the test of time and prosperity only the Truth prevails.”

Some elders of the party believe that this kind of behaviour goes against the ideals of the NDC.