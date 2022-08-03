ModernGhana logo
A/R: Six KNUST students arraigned before court for gang-raping first-year student

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
There has been another alleged rape incident at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

This time around, six students have been accused of gang-raping a first-year student.

Following their arrest by the Police for raping the young girl, all six have been arraigned before Asokore Mampong District Court today, Wednesday, August 3.

After the preliminary hearing of the case, all the six accused students have been remanded into Police custody to reappear in court on Wednesday, August 17.

Speaking to TV3 after the court appearance, Lawyer Richard Adu Darko who is counsel for the accused stressed that they are innocent until proven guilty.

According to him, he will explore available avenues to secure bail for his clients to ensure they are able to write their end-of-semester exams.

“These are students of KNUST who have been accused of rape…Looking at the facts which have been presented to us, honestly, we don’t see rape but that’s what they have been accused of and once someone is accused, the law says the person is innocent until proven guilty or the person pleads otherwise.

“So, now until they plead that they are guilty or a court of competent jurisdiction finds them guilty, they are innocent. At this material moment, this is a court of first instance and they have been brought here for purposes of remanding them into lawful custody,” Lawyer Richard Adu Darko told 3News in an interview.

