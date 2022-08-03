C/R: Man fined GHS12,000 after admitting to impregnating three daughters

03.08.2022 LISTEN

Kwame Atta, a 60-year-old man has admitted to impregnating his three daughters.

He has been fined a sum of GHS12,000 by the traditional authorities of Assin Andoe in the Assin South District of the Central Region for committing incest.

In addition, he is to provide three sheep, crates of assorted drinks, and bottles of exotic schnapps for committing the abdominal act of sleeping with his own daughters.

According to information gathered, the man who is popularly known as ‘Showboy’ has been taking care of his three daughters since he lost his wife.

Since the demise of his wife, he has reportedly time and again sexually assaulted his three daughters who are in their twenties.

The young girls could not voice out and suffered the abuse for years until recently when a strange sickness hit the family.

They are said to have finally voiced out the crime of their father to dodge the consequences of the strange disease.

Young girls who may be suffering similar assaults have been urged to voice out to free themselves.