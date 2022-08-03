Kroboland: Health workers to abandon night shifts after days of blackout

The Coalition of Health Workers at Kroboland in the Eastern Region has served notice its members will abandon night shifts in the area to ensure their personal protection.

According to the Convener for the coalition Emmanuel Malitso, some youth in the area have taken advantage of the total blackout to attack health workers returning from night duties, depriving them of their personal belongings such as mobile phones, purses, handbags, and wallets among others.

This decision by the health workers is a result of seven days of the Electricity Company of Ghana’s (ECG) community blackout in response to residents in the Yilo and Manya Krobo areas’ refusal to submit to regulation by way of pre-paid metre installations.

Speaking in an interview on the mid-day news on Accra 100.5 FM on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, Mr Malitso argued that because there are no lights in their various homes their properties are at the mercy of robbers.

He said this is one of the measures to ensure the personal protection as well as the safety of health workers in Kroboland in the wake of the ECG-Kroboland impasse.

The robbers, he maintained, on a daily basis ransack properties of health workers when they are away on night shifts with no lights back at their homes to ensure security and to ward off intruders.

“Our lives and properties are in danger because of the impasse between ECG and the residents in the two Kroboland areas,” he said.

“Henceforth, we will only work in the morning to ensure our safety,” he reiterated.

