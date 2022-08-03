Government completes 1,180kms of roads in Ashanti Region since 2017— Bawumia

The Akufo-Addo government has since 2017 completed 1,180kms of roads in the Ashanti Region.

These involve 264kms highway roads, 495kms urban roads and 421kms feeder roads.

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, announced this during the commissioning of 100km roads under the Kumasi Inner City Roads project in the Ashanti Region.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia said the completion of the road project, as well as the many completed and ongoing projects, was proof of the government’s commitment to improving the road infrastructure across the country.

Apart from the Kumasi inner city roads, the Vice President catalogued several ongoing road projects in the Ashanti Region, such as the partial reconstruction of selected roads in Kumasi, which involves 57 km of roads and is 60 per cent complete, and the Kumasi roads and drainage extension project, which is 90 per cent complete, a 100 km Kumasi inner city roads project under Syno-Hydro Project, which commenced on March 25, 2022.

He added that the Anwia Nkwanta-Obuasi road, which involves the construction of 30kms of roads as well as the Dompoase-Aputuogya road were70 per cent complete.

He announced that Parliament had approved funding for the Suame interchange and it is expected to commence in September 2022.

The Kumasi City Inner Roads project, which commenced on December 13, 2019, consists of a total of 100kms roads across six Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) within Greater Kumasi.

These are Kumasi Metro, Asokwa Municipality, Suame Municipality, Kwadaso Municipality, New Tafo Municipality, and Oforikrom Municipality.